Deion Sanders' Daughter Pregnant With R&B Singer Jacquees' Baby | lovebscott.com

Deion Sanders is on his way to being a grandpa.

via: Vibe

Deiondra Sanders will soon be a first-time mother, as the beauty announced her pregnancy via Instagram Friday (March 8). Sanders is expecting her babEEeee with R&B singer, Jacquees.

The news comes weeks after the “B.E.D.” crooner admitted to messaging his ex, rapper Dreezy, while with Sanders following the two ladies going back-and-forth on social media. Sanders and Jacquees have seemingly moved forward following the online spat.

Sanders was also sure to emphasize that her decision to move forward with the pregnancy isn’t about “keeping a man,” but rather because she was told for years that she would likely never be able to conceive and/or carry a pregnancy to full-term.

“I never thought I’d be here but here we are,” she began. “I know a lot has transpired over the last month but what hasn’t happened is me being able to tell my own truth myself! So here it is. Even though this was not planned nor expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to.”

She went on, “I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester. I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day. I’m having a baby for all the high risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry.”

“No matter what Doctor’s say, GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY!”

Jacquees supported the soon-to-be-mom within the comment section, writing, “I love you and I got you. BLESSINGS OTW?? THANK YOU JESUSSSS.”

Father Deion Sanders also chimed in, congratulating his daughter and reminding the world that she’ll always have a man in her life, regardless who she dates or ends up marrying.

“PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG,” the collegiate coach wrote within his daughter’s comment section. “I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP.”