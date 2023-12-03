Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Announce Separation: 'Thank You for Being There for Us All These Years'

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders have ended their relationship.

Tracey took to Instagram to announce that the two have decided to separate after 11 years together.

The pair met in 2012 and eventually got engaged in 2019.

In a joint statement shared to Tracey’s account, they wrote:

To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…

We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together.

Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!

Deion commented on Tracey’s post with the following:

Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me.

I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had.

You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother.

God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!

We wish them both the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracey Edmonds (@traceyeedmonds)