Deborah Cox To Be First Black Woman Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame [Photo]

Today, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC have announced that R&B singer Deborah Cox will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at this year’s Juno Awards.

via: Vibe

“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment,” the singer expressed in a press release. “Music has always been about community for me, and I am so thankful to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and CARAS for not only recognizing myself but my family, friends, and loving fans who have supported me and helped make my dream possible for the past 25+ years. As the first Black woman to become an inductee, I am honored to have the chance to show our younger generations that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to with hard work, dedication, and passion. I hope that my music can continue to bring peace, happiness, and comfort to anyone who might need it, and empower people of all ages to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.”

Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards, added, “Deborah is a multi-dimensional artist who has been entertaining and captivating audiences around the world for over 25 years,” continuing, ”Her resounding voice and powerful performances have made her an international icon. We are so privileged to celebrate her talent and can’t wait to see her inspire audiences this spring in her hometown of Toronto.”

Throughout her over 30-year-long career, Cox has six critically-acclaimed albums and has scaled the R&B and pop charts with six Top 20 Billboard R&B singles and 13 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. Her musical influences are cited as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and Whitney Houston, whom she calls her truest inspiration.

Beyond a successful musical career, the chart-topper has been recognized and awarded for her undying commitment to various social justice initiatives, including advocacy for LGBTQI+ rights, HIV/AIDS efforts, and the fight for human rights and equality for all. Cox also shines onscreen in her role as Regina on BET’s First Wives Club in addition to starring in the HBO MAX series Station Eleven.

The 51st Annual JUNO Awards are scheduled for Sunday, May 15, 2022, and will be broadcasted live across Canada, at 8 p.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen.