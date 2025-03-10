DDG Tells Halle Bailey ‘Don’t Take My Son,’ Says He Doesn’t ‘Love These Thots’ in New Song

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

DDG has released a new song about the custody/visitation problems he’s having with Halle Bailey about their son, Halo.

In the track, the Michigan native claimed to not have full access to their infant son, Halo. The song’s beat is produced by New York musician Cash Cobain, and features DDG melodically lamenting over visitation restrictions.

“Don’t take my son because he’s all I got/I’m just having fun, I don’t love these thots” he repeats in the chorus. A later verse adds, “Tryna make me pay to see my son, that’s gonna make me hot,” alluding to potentially being forced to pay court-ordered child support.

According to DDG’s March 8 YouTube video titled “She Won’t Let Me See My Son,” the popular streamer claimed the conflict with The Little Mermaid star has been ongoing, with DDG choosing to keep their problems out of the public eye. He decided to expose the delicate situation as a “last resort” after claiming he was kicked out while attempting to visit Halo last week.

“I don’t really like talking about real-life sh*t, but I feel like I have to,” detailed DDG. “It’s getting to a point where I feel like I’m honestly getting bullied when it comes to me just wanting to be a dad.”

He continued, “I been dealing with this forever where I feel like I’m a secondary parent,” adding, “Every time I’m [with him], he got a smile on his face, he’s happy to see me, but he only can see me for no more than 48 hours. I haven’t had to have my son to myself for longer than 72 hours. He’s getting picked up, taken away. I can’t come get him, whatever.”

Rumors of DDG and Halle Bailey’s relationship began in January 2022, with confirmation that March. The pair ended their relationship in October 2024 with a public statement shared by DDG.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared,” detailed the memo.

DDG continued, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.”

via: Vibe

