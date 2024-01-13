Days of Our Lives Star Bill Hayes Dead at 98: His 'Indelible Legacy Will Live On in Our Hearts'

Longtime soap opera star Bill Hayes, known for his role as Doug Williams on “Days of Our Lives,” died at the age of 98 years old.

via: People

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes. One of the longest-running characters on Days of our Lives, Bill originated the role of ‘Doug Williams’ in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life,” a rep for the television series told PEOPLE on Friday.

“He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years,” the rep added.

Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday said, “I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of Days of our Lives. Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”

The Harvey, Illinois-born talent celebrated his 98th birthday on the set of the Peacock soap opera last summer. His costars marked the special occasion with a personalized cake featuring a photo of him in his younger years.

“Happy Birthday Bill,” was written on the bottom of the sweet treat. His wife Susan, 80, was by his side for the special moment.

While presenting him with the cake, she told those gathered on set that Bill was the first person to ever sing on daytime television. His cast members and on-set staff cheered on the accomplishment.

The tribute was captured on video and posted to a joint Instagram account that the couple shares. After she told the room about his historic first, the others were cued to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

“Thank you to our cast and crew for celebrating Billy’s 98th Birthday on set today. And the double chocolate cake was delicious!” the carousel was captioned.

In 2018, Bill won the Daytime Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades-long portrayal of Doug Williams on the soap opera.

The show had proved special to him in more ways than one. He and Susan met on the set of the soap and shared an on-screen kiss in July 1970. They eventually became a couple in real life, tying the knot in October 1974.

The couple had a second wedding when their television characters also said “I do” to one another on Oct. 1, 1976.

Bill is survived by his son William Foster Hayes IV.