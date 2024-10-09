Home > NEWS

‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Drake Hogestyn Cause of Death Revealed

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Actor Drake Hogestyn, known for his role as John Black on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced on Saturday. He was 70 years old.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, the L.A. Medical Examiner’s report states pancreatic cancer was the immediate cause of his death. Other significant conditions contributing to his death, but not directly causing it, included vomiting, dehydration, and whole-body toxicity.

The report also reveals that Drake was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley.

As previously reported, the beloved soap star died in late September at the age of 70, with his family sharing the heartbreaking news on IG.

Drake was a “Days of Our Lives” legend, first appearing as John Black in 1986 and starring in more than 4,200 episodes of the iconic soap.

via: TMZ

