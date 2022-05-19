Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder in Unrelated Stabbing [Video]

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle has been charged with attempted murder for trying to stab someone else last year.

via Complex:

On Thursday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced 23-year-old Isaiah Lee has been charged with attempted murder for an unrelated 2021 incident. Lee, who was arrested for tackling Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month, is accused stabbing his roommate during an altercation at a transitional housing apartment on Dec. 2. The man pleaded not guilty to the felony count in court on Thursday. His next hearing for the attempted murder charge is scheduled for June 2.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said LA County District Attorney George Gascón. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

The Chappelle attack took place on May 3 during the “Netflix Is A Joke” festival in Los Angeles. The Half Baked comedian was in the midst of a stand-up routine when an individual rushed the stage and attacked him. Footage captured by audience members shows security apprehending the suspect before seemingly roughing him up. Subsequent photos of the attacker, who was later identified as Lee, show him being transported on a stretcher with visible injuries.

Police later claimed Lee was armed with a replica handgun that had a retractable knife blade; however, his lawyer argues the man was not holding the weapon during the attack.

Lee was later charged with several misdemeanor counts for the Chappelle incident. The charges included battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer. Lee pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains behind bars with his bail set at $30,000.

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the Chappelle attack.

