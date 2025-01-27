Home > NEWS

Danity Kane’s D.Woods Says She Had ‘Troubling Interactions’ with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Danity Kane star D. Woods is opening up about her experience with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

“I would say that this moment now is a time where I feel like my experience, my truth will really be heard and actually considered and believed,” she said in a sit-down interview with ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim on “Good Morning America” which will air on Monday.

“You know, he is looked at as a hero of our community, and myself included, I looked up to him too. So a lot of people don’t want to believe that their hero can be this other person,” added D. Woods, who was a member of the Combs-discovered former girl group Danity Kane from 2005-2008.

Combs, who was arrested in September on sex trafficking charges, remains in custody in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a judge denied him bail.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs had “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct” since 2008.

He was charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an “enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes,” according to the federal indictment. Combs has denied all wrongdoing.

Tune in to “GMA” on Monday to watch the full interview in promotion of the Investigation Discovery (ID) documentary “The Fall of Diddy,” in which D. Woods speaks out for the first time regarding the Danity Kane chapter of Combs’ career, sharing her experience with him behind the scenes and more.

In light of the documentary, Combs’ attorneys have responded with a statement to “GMA,” saying in part, “The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context. By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations.”

“He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction,” the statement continued.

via: ABC News

The full interview is available below.

