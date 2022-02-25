Daniel Kaluuya, Regina King, Mary J. Blige and More Win Acting Awards on Final Night of NAACP Image Awards Virtual Ceremonies

The NAACP Image Awards held the fifth night of of its non-televised ceremonies on Friday and many of our faves walked away with awards in the television and film categories.

via The Wrap:

Both Regina King and Regina Hall won Supporting Actress honors – King for her performance in the motion picture “The Harder They Fall” and Hall for her role in limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Hot off her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Mary J. Blige won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Power Book II: Ghost.”

On the comedy side of television, Natasha Rothwell received recognition for her supporting role in “Insecure,” while “Black-ish” actors Deon Cole and Miles Brown also earned nods.

Night 5 also included winners in the documentary film (“Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power”), independent film (“CODA”) and animated film (“Encanto”) categories.

The non-televised honors known as the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience are hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett this year, and announced over five nights, from Feb. 21-Feb. 25. Audiences can tune watch the ceremonies virtually by visiting naacpimageawards.net and youtube.com/naacpimageawards.

On the four previous nights of ceremonies, Will Smith, Issa Rae, Barry Jenkins, Trevor Noah, Maya Rudolph, Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan were among those who collected awards.

Saturday’s live telecast of the 53rd NAACP Awards will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and features a performance by Mary J. Blige at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET.

See below for the full list of Night 5 winners:

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

“Colin in Black & White”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Kevin Hart- “True Story”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Taraji P. Henson- “Annie Live!”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance- “Genius: Aretha”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Regina Hall – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series)

Miles Brown- “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole- “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Natasha Rothwell- “Insecure”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith- “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige- “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams- “Colin in Black & White”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Regina King- “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“CODA”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Encanto”