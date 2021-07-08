Dad Tackles Sex Offender After He Breaks Into 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Bedroom [Video]

Surveillance cameras at a home in Stanislaus County captured the aftermath of a fight involving a registered sex offender early Tuesday morning.

via: Complex

The sex offender, now identified to be 39-year-old Daniel Diaz is facing charges of child endangerment, peeping, and prowling, CBS Sacramento reports. The incident took place around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Grayson, California.

Surveillance cameras outside the family’s home show what happened after Diaz broke into the home by crawling through the window of the 5-year-old’s bedroom while she was sleeping. “He went and knocked on the door, he tried to open the door, peeking through the window, trying to see and he was showing his private parts around the windows,” the girl’s mother, Martha Zepeda said, according to her older daughter, Ceci Ramirez, who translated for her.

The father told Diaz to leave and then said he saw from the kitchen window that Diaz instead went around the house and tossed the window screen to the ground before climbing in. “The man turned on the lights and that’s when my sister woke up and she got scared,” Ramirez said. The father then tackled Diaz and removed him from the home.

The surveillance footage shows the father forcing Diaz to the ground and duct-taping Diaz, He then called 911. “I was pretty scared because I thought the man would’ve taken and kidnapped her,” Ramirez said. According to Zepeda, her younger daughter is okay but is frightened, as is Ramirez.

Diaz was previously incarcerated from 2009 to 2018 for assault with intent to commit rape.

The dad deserves an award.