Da Brat Reveals She And Her Wife Had To Be Hospitalized Due To IVF Complications [Video]

Shawntae “Da Brat” Harris and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart tied the knot in Georgia earlier this year. The married couple has experienced some serious difficulties in an attempt to have a child.

via: Hot97

While interviewing on the ‘Tamron Hall‘ show, Jessica gets emotional as she reveals they haven’t spoken much about their pregnancy journey as they’ve had some complications. “We haven’t spoken about it much on social because we have had some ups and some downs on our journey, some complications, but we are still in the process,”

“She’s [Da Brat] never experienced it [motherhood] and she is a very caring person. She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that, that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime I will. So, and since you’ve been through IVF, you can just imagine the journey, the complications, I was hospitalized with blood clots” Jessica explains.

She continues, “It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together. So we want it to be, you know, we wanted, we want some of me, some of her. So we both had to go through different things to make it happen. This has been a journey.”

Da Brat jokingly says she’s racking up on the doctors visits. “I have been to the doctor more than I ever have in my whole life. Goodness. How many pap smears a woman got to get? Damn.”

When asked if they were still trying, Jessica explains, “well, I’m not gonna say we’re still trying. We are on our way. We’re on our way.”

