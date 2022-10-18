Cynthia Bailey Reveals Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Reached Out Amid Mike Hill Split

Cynthia Bailey is receiving lots of love, since announcing her divorce from Mike Hill.

via: Page Six

“Peter reached out to me,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 55, told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon 2022 this weekend.

“He said he just wishes me the best. He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice.”

Bailey, who finalized her divorce from the restaurateur in 2017 after seven years of marriage, eventually found love again with sportscaster Hill in 2018.

Two years later, the duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that aired on Bailey’s last season of “RHOA” in 2021.

After departing “Atlanta,” Bailey relocated to Los Angeles to begin a new life with Hill, 52, and launch her acting career. Today, however, she is splitting her time between Southern California and Georgia.

During frequent visits back east, the model cares for her mother, Barbara Ford Morris, who is recovering from an August lumpectomy after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“Our relationship and our marriage came with a lot of big transitions. I basically moved to a different city, a different house, started a whole new career at 55 years old. So that was all a lot of stress for me,” Bailey said, acknowledging a few factors that contributed to the pair’s separation.

“I think there was some incompatibility. We’ve always been, for the most part, in a long-distance relationship and that’s not easy.”

Bailey also joked that Mother Nature might be to blame. “And I wasn’t always a pleasant person to be with. I’m in full menopause at this point, so I’ve got a lot going on!” she said with a big laugh. “Listen, this menopause is no joke. It is absolutely no joke.”

When asked if she is excited to date again post-breakup, the mom of one — who shares daughter Noelle, 22, with ex Leon Robinson — explained that she is unsure.

“I don’t know yet. I haven’t been single that long,” she noted. “I just honestly stopped wearing my wedding ring with the announcement because although we were going through some things, it was important to me to honor my marriage all the way until the end.”

Added Bailey, “There’s still a friendship there. I have so much love and so much respect for my Mike and our marriage.”

The CB VIOR founder also has lots of love for her fans, especially the many who shared kind sentiments in person throughout BravoCon’s three-day festivities.

“I’m actually loving the timing of all of this because Mike and I put out our statement and then I literally got on a plane and came out here,” she told us.

“And I have just been lifted up in a blaze of glory since I got to BravoCon. The fans are amazing. I love all the hugs and the kisses. They are behind me 100 percent, so it just feels really good.”

Bailey and Hill announced their decision to part ways on Oct. 12, mere days before their second wedding anniversary.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”