Cynthia Bailey Finally Reveals Identity of Her New Younger Boyfriend After Almost a Year of Dating

Cynthia Bailey is pulling the curtain back on her mystery relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 58, was recently spotted at Los Angeles International Airport with her new man, LePrince, a musician from the Netherlands.

“He’s a musician. He has music out. He’s from Amsterdam,” Bailey shared with a photographer in a video published by TMZ on Tuesday, March 4.

“It’s good,” she added of their relationship. “We’ve been dating for almost a year now. It wasn’t easy [to keep it under wraps].”

LePrince told the outlet that he is a singer, producer and DJ. According to his website, he is 38 and specializes in a fusion of reggae and electronic music. LePrince was inspired to become a musician after seeing Michael Jackson perform.

Bailey has previously teased her romance with LePrince, however, she kept his identity a tight secret.

“I’m very much in love,” Bailey exclusively told Us Weekly on the Bravo Fan Fest red carpet in Miami last November “You know, dating is really not easy, especially at this point in my life.”

She continued, “I am, you know, a little up there, [a] woman of a certain age, but I will say that I just said to God, send me my person. I didn’t give him a list or anything, and Amsterdam showed up, and it’s been almost eight months now, and I’m really happy.”

During a panel later in the night, Bailey gushed over her new beau and revealed that he is on the younger side. “I’m dating an amazing young guy, from Amsterdam,” she said. “I wasn’t looking for a young guy. He found me.”

Speaking with Us, Bailey shared the story of how she first met the younger man. “Well, we actually saw each other for the first time at an event in L.A. and we didn’t talk, but he did slide into my DMs a couple of days later, and it worked,” she said.

Bailey returns as a “friend” on the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, which premieres on Bravo on Sunday, March 9, and shared with Us that we might see LePrince make an appearance.

“You might see some snippets,” she teased. “I come back as an official ‘friend’ for season 16 and there was, like, several times where I was FaceTiming with him. They may have caught him on the show.”

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017 and Mike Hill from 2020 to 2022. Both marriages were captured on RHOA.

