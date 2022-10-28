Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson Inks Content Partnership With Lusid Media, Sets Peacock Unscripted Series

50 Cent is making bigger plays in the television industry now that he’s joined forces with Lusid Media.

via: Variety

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television banner have set a three-project partnership with Lusid Media, Variety has learned exclusively.

The companies have already set up the first project under the deal. Exact details are being kept under wraps, but it is known to be an unscripted true crime series at Peacock that is slated to debut in 2023. Jackson will executive produce the series and will work with Lusid to develop two more projects under the deal.

“I am excited by the kind of stories we’re going to be bringing to life together, and can’t wait for the first project to reach Peacock next year,” Jackson said. “G-Unit Film & Television continues to go from strength-to-strength, and this partnership with Lusid is another great collaboration for the team.”

The Peacock series and partnership with Lusid mark some of Jackson’s first publicly announced TV moves since his overall deal with Starz expired earlier this year. Jackson previously stated on his social media, “This is my vibe right now! STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings… I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly.” Jackson signed the deal with the premium cabler in 2018, with Variety reporting at the time it was worth approximately $150 million.

“50 Cent is a storytelling phenomenon, and we’re excited by the combination of our track record in the unscripted entertainment space, and the dynamism of 50 and the G Unit team,” said Lusid Media President Zak Weisfeld. “There’s a whole different energy and a unique point of view that makes our joint projects really special.”