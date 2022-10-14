Cuba Gooding Jr. to Avoid Jail Time in Forcible Touching Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. will not face any jail time after complying with the terms of a plea agreement in a forcible touching case, according to Emily Tuttle, spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

via: Complex

The actor pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018, and CNN reports that he’s complied with the terms of the agreement, per a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. As part of his plea agreement, Gooding was to pursue alcohol and behavior modification treatment for half a year and avoid further incidents. No criminal charges will remain, but he pleaded guilty to a less harassment violation that will stay on his record.

If he failed to comply with the terms, he could have faced up to a year behind bars. The actor was initially arrested for the allegations in June 2019, after the Manhattan nightclub incident occurred. He admitted to kissing the woman, a waitress, on the lips without her consent during an encounter in 2018.

“I would just like to say that we fully credit and believe all of the survivors in this case and thank all of the women and other witnesses who cooperated with our office during the pendency of our investigation,” said Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Coleen Balbert in a statement in April, when the plea agreement was announced. Gooding has been in counseling for his behavior since September 2019, added Balbert.

By 2020, Gooding Jr. faced allegations of groping from 30 women, according to prosecutors. One of the women who came forward, Kelsey Harbert, is in discussions with her attorney Gloria Allred to decide whether to pursue a civil lawsuit against the actor.