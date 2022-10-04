Creative Director of Supreme Blasts Kanye West for 'Using' Virgil Abloh's Death: 'You Said [His] Designs Were a Disgrace to the Black Community'

Kanye West took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to address the well-deserved backlash he received for sending ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts down his YZY SZN 9 runway — and also accused LVMH’s Bernard Arnault of ‘killing’ his ‘best friend,’ the late Virgil Abloh.

That didn’t sit well with Tremaine Emory, the Creative Director of Supreme New York. Tremaine took to Instagram to call out Kanye for the post, saying it was the last straw.

According to Tremaine, Kanye trashed Virgil’s designs and went ‘at him’ in group chats, despite knowing he had terminal cancer.

“(This) time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community (in front) of all your employees at yeezy” Tremaine wrote on IG, claiming he has receipts to back up this claim. He went on to imply that Ye has also made some distasteful comments about Virgil since his tragic passing and that when he was going at him in group chats and interviews, he knew Virgil had terminal cancer the entire time.

“( don’t let me get into the things you said about v after his death)

Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum. You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…”

See the post below. We think more people should call out Kanye’s behavior.

