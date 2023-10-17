Courteney Cox Says Getting Fillers Is One of Her Biggest Regrets: 'Wish I Hadn't Caved'

Courteney Cox says getting facial fillers is her “biggest beauty regret” in a new interview with Woman magazine.

via Page Six:

“There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect and you keep on having more,” the “Friends” star, 59, told the outlet.

“To the rest of the world your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself — because you’re only having one procedure at a time — you don’t notice.”

Concluded Cox, “It was a total waste of time and I wish I hadn’t caved into the pressure of having it.”

It’s not the first time the actress has spoken out about regretting her use of injectables.

In March, Cox appeared on an episode of the “Gloss Angeles” podcast and talked to hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sarah Tan Christensen, sharing similar thoughts on the “domino effect” of starting with fillers.

“You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself,” she said at the time.

“Thank God they are removable,” Cox added. “I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that.”

And in a 2022 interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine, she admitted that she “tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” adding, “I didn’t realize that, oh s—t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

Cox isn’t the only star who’s sworn off anti-aging injections; Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Lopez and even fellow “Friends” favorite Jennifer Aniston have spoken out about their decision not to go under the needle.

She definitely went a little overboard — but we’re happy she corrected it. More celebs should take notes!