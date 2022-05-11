Coupled Up? La La Anthony Is Reportedly Dating 26-Year-Old 'BMF' Co-Star Da’Vinchi

La La Anthony might have a new man in her life.

According to Atlanta Black Star, La La is dating 26-year-old actor Da’Vinchi who she stars alongside on ‘BMF.’

On May 7, it appeared La La took a leap of faith after being spotted with her “BMF” co-star Da’Vinchi. Although the pair’s relationship status is unclear, La La and Da’Vinchi were seen holding hands as they hung out at an undisclosed location.

As photos of the rumored couple began circulating online, including on social media blog site The Neighborhood Talk, many praised the 39-year-old for perhaps getting back out there in the dating field.

According to a previous report, La La finally divorced Carmelo Anthony last summer after allegedly discovering he had twins with Lee Daniels’ niece, Miy, and had them hiding out in the UK.

The report went on to suggest La La’s bestie Kim Kardashian hired a private investigator and discovered the secret kids.

Neither La La Anthony nor Da’Vinchi have commented on the dating rumors — but if they’re true — we’re not mad at La La for getting her groove back!