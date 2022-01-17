Coupled Up? 'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Hold Hands at Dinner in West Hollywood [Photos]

Jules and Elliott might be at odds over Rue, but in real life ‘Euphoria’ co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike seem to be getting along JUST fine.

On Sunday night, the two were spotted holding hands after having dinner at ‘The Nice Guy.’

via Page Six:

Fike wore a black and tan striped sweater with dark pants, while Schafer stepped out in a black jacket, a gray hoodie, a patterned skirt and a red face mask.

An eyewitness claimed to the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that Schafer and Fike were “kissing” and “dancing” inside the hotspot, where they were joined by castmates including Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie.

Reps for Schafer and Fike did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The dinner took place as the second episode of “Euphoria” Season 2 aired on the East Coast, teasing an increasingly complicated love triangle between Schafer and Fike’s characters and Zendaya’s Rue.

Rue met Elliot at a house party in last week’s headline-making premiere after reigniting her relationship with Jules. Rue and Elliot continued hanging out — and doing drugs together — in this Sunday’s episode, which led a suspicious Jules to accuse her girlfriend of having a crush on Elliot.

When Zendaya and Schafer first read the scripts for the new season, they were admittedly wary about a boy coming between their characters.

“I remember when [creator] Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end,” Zendaya, 25, told Variety earlier this month. “And I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what are we doing here?’

“But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exists and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen.”

Schafer echoed, “I think I was in a similar boat to Z when I first heard about this ‘Elliot boy.’ But, you know, as we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”

We’re totally here for this coupling.