Coupled Up? Drake Pops Out with a Mystery Woman and People Aren't Having It [Photo]

May 25, 2021 9:18 PM PST

Does Drake have a new lady in his life?

A photo of the rapper posed up on an unidentified woman hit the internet and people are running wild with speculation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Some say the woman is Drake’s stylist, but others are reacting to the idea that she’s a romantic interest.

Well — she DOES look like the mother of his child, doesn’t she? Maybe Drizzy has a type…

Tags:Drake