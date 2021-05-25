Coupled Up? Drake Pops Out with a Mystery Woman and People Aren't Having It [Photo]

Does Drake have a new lady in his life?
A photo of the rapper posed up on an unidentified woman hit the internet and people are running wild with speculation.
View this post on Instagram
Some say the woman is Drake’s stylist, but others are reacting to the idea that she’s a romantic interest.
Drake I'm from cali please stay inside lmao…. la is messy messy messy whew ????????? that lady look just like the baby mama lol
— . (@shelly_400) May 26, 2021
One thing drake gone do is get him an older white lady
— Extraordinary. (@socenay) May 26, 2021
Don’t understand what’s the problem with drake dating a woman outside his race…don’t really see the problem with anyone doing so????? If nobody is being disrespectful, what’s the issue?
— ???? (@KayDaShortyyy) May 26, 2021
For Drake and his new white woman pic.twitter.com/c0F9CPLrD9
— pure innocent fun ? (@popeyespark) May 26, 2021
One thing about it…Drake going get with a hard faced white woman…this joke went further but I try not to talk about people’s mommas
— EarthaKittsTits (@itsRACHIEduh) May 26, 2021
y’all see the women drake going for?? Bad bitches ain’t the wave. Lemme get a medium ugly wholesome woman
— adrian (@woahaydrian) May 26, 2021
Well — she DOES look like the mother of his child, doesn’t she? Maybe Drizzy has a type…