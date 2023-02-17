Country Music Star Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead by Suicide at 49

Kellie Pickler’s Nashville home is the center of a tragic crime scene.

via: The Daily Beast

Cops said they received a 911 call at 1:21 pm from the house and found Jacobs, 49, with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in a locked bedroom.

“Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911,” police said in a statement.

Pickler, who parlayed a sixth-place finish on American Idol in 2010 into a country music recording career and a hosting gig on Sirius XM, married Jacobs in 2011.

They were planning a big Music City wedding but ended up eloping to Antigua.

“All we did was I packed the wedding dress and packed him an outfit,” Pickler said on Ellen DeGeneres’ show afterward. “We totally just put faith in God that it was all going to work out, and it did, and it was the most incredible day of my life.”

Their relationship was the basis of a reality TV show, I Love Kellie Pickler, which ran on CMT from 2015 to 2017.

Two days ago, Jacobs posted a congratulatory message on Facebook about Lee Brice’s album going platinum, writing, “Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!”