The Complete List Of 2022 Grammy Awards Nominations Features Cardi B, Lil Nas X, And More

The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced.The 2022 ceremony is set to air on January 31 on CBS. Ahead of then, though, the Recording Academy has unveiled its list of nominees. (As a reminder, the eligibility window for the 2022 Grammys is from September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, so only works released during that period are eligible for recognition.)

Check out the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees below.

Record Of The Year

ABBA — “I Still Have Faith In You”

Jon Batiste — “Freedom”

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Brandi Carlile — “Right On Time”

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Album Of The Year

Jon Batiste — We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — Love For Sale

Justin Bieber — Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever

HER — Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X — Montero

Olivia Rodrigo — Sour

Taylor Swift — Evermore

Kanye West — Donda

Song Of The Year

Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile — “A Beautiful Noise”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

HER — “Fight For You”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Brandi Carlile — “Right On Time”

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber — “Anyone”

Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Ariana Grande — “Positions”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco — “Lonely”

BTS — “Butter”

Coldplay — “Higher Power”

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — Love For Sale

Norah Jones — ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly — A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi — Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson — That’s Life

Dolly Parton — A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber — Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande — Positions

Olivia Rodrigo — Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack and David Guetta — “Hero”

Ólafur Arnalds — “Loom” Feat. Bonobo

James Blake — “Before”

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — “Heartbreak”

Caribou — “You Can Do It”

Rüfüs Du Sol — “Alive”

Tiësto — “The Business”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Black Coffee — Subconsciously

Illenium — Fallen Embers

Major Lazer — Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello — Shockwave

Sylvan Esso — Free Love

Ten City — Judgement

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes — “Shore”

Halsey — “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”

Japanese Breakfast — “Jubilee”

Arlo Parks — “Collapsed In Sunbeams”

St. Vincent — “Daddy’s Home”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal — “Double Dealin’”

Rachel Eckroth — “The Garden”

Taylor Eigsti — “Tree Falls”

Steve Gadd Band — “At Blue Note Tokyo”

Mark Lettieri — “Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2”

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC — “Shot in the Dark”

Black Pumas — “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”

Chris Cornell — “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Deftones — “Ohms”

Foo Fighters — “Making a Fire”

Best Metal Performance

Deftones — “Genesis”

Dream Theater — “The Alien”

Gojira — “Amazonia”

Mastodon — “Pushing the Tides”

Rob Zombie — “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”

Best Rock Song

Weezer — “All My Favorite Songs”

Kings Of Leon — “The Bandit”

Mmmoth Wvh — “Distance”

Paul McCartney — “Find My Way”

Foo Fighters — “Waiting on a War”

Best Rock Album

AC/DC — “Power Up”

Black Pumas — “Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A”

Chris Cornell — “No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1”

Foo Fighters — “Medicine at Midnight”

Paul McCartney — “McCartney III”

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Cardi B — “Up”

J. Cole — “My Life” Feat. 21 Savage and Morray

Drake — “Way 2 Sexy” Feat. Future and Young Thug

Megan Thee Stallion — “Thot Sh*t”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole — “Pride Is The Devil” Feat. Lil Baby

Doja Cat — “Need To Know”

Lil Nas X — “Industry Baby” Feat. Jack Harlow

Tyler The Creator — “Wusyaname” Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign

Kanye West — “Hurricane” Feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

DMX — “Bath Salts” Feat. Jay-Z and Nas

Saweetie — “Best Friend” Feat. Doja Cat

Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West — “Jail” Feat. Jay-Z

J. Cole — “My Life” Feat. 21 Savage and Morray

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton — Brothers

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej — Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone — Pangaea

Opium Moon — Night + Day

Laura Sullivan — Pieces Of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue and Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

Dawn — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney and Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

Hey What — BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)

Love For Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – “Lost You”

Justin Bieber f/ Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – “I Need You”

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, & Charlie Bereal – “Bring It on Home”

Leon Bridges & Robert Glasper – “Born Again”

H.E.R. – “Fight for You”

Lucky Dave & Yebba – “How Much Can a Heart Take?”

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. – “Damage”

SZA – “Good Days”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something To Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table For Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington– Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego– Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Jason Isbell – “All I Do Is Drive”

Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”

Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Brothers Osborne – “Younger Me”

Dan + Shay – “Glad You Exist”

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – “Better Than We Found It”

Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”

Chris Stapleton – “Cold”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron, soloist

“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste, soloist

“Absence,” Terence Blanchard, soloist

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – Superblue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

Terence Blanchard f/ the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl – Acoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live at Birdland! – The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force

For Jimmy – Wes AND Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling – Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL – Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror – Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story – Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland – Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency – Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Music Video

AC/DC – “Shot in the Dark”

Jon Batiste – “Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Justin Bieber f/ Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness: Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Summer of Soul (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marias – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Roget Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis C.K.

Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero Fucks Given

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja, Etana

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin, Sean Paul

Royal, Jesse Royal

Beauty in the Silence, Soja

10, Spice

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – VÉRTIGO

Paula Arenas – MIS AMORES

Ricardo Arjona – HECHO A LA ANTIGUA

Camilo – MIS MANOS

Alex Cuba – MENDÓ

Selena Gomez – REVELACIÓN

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamente Electrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe)

Juanes – Origen

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

Zoe – Sonidos de Karmatica Resonancia

C.Tangana – El Madrileno

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Aida Cuevas – ANTOLOGÍA DE LA MUSICA RANCHERA, VOL. 2

Vicente Fernández – A MIS 80’S

Mon Laferte – SEIS

Natalia Lafourcade – UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II

Christian Nodal – AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – SALSWING!

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico – En Cuarenena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraiso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

CRUELLA (Various Artists)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Various Artists)

IN THE HEIGHTS (Various Artists)

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…(Various Artists)

RESPECT (Jennifer Hudson)

SCHMIGADOON! EPISODE 1 (Various Artists)

THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Andra Day)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Agatha All Along,” WandaVision

“All Eyes on Me,” Inside

“All I Know So Far,” Pink: All I Know So Far

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – “We Win”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – “Man of Your Word”

CeCe Winans – “Believe for It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring

Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – “Jireh”