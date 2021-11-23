The Complete List Of 2022 Grammy Awards Nominations Features Cardi B, Lil Nas X, And More

The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced.The 2022 ceremony is set to air on January 31 on CBS. Ahead of then, though, the Recording Academy has unveiled its list of nominees. (As a reminder, the eligibility window for the 2022 Grammys is from September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, so only works released during that period are eligible for recognition.)
Check out the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees below.
Record Of The Year
ABBA — “I Still Have Faith In You”
Jon Batiste — “Freedom”
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Brandi Carlile — “Right On Time”
Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”
Album Of The Year
Jon Batiste — We Are
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — Love For Sale
Justin Bieber — Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever
HER — Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X — Montero
Olivia Rodrigo — Sour
Taylor Swift — Evermore
Kanye West — Donda
Song Of The Year
Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”
Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile — “A Beautiful Noise”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
HER — “Fight For You”
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Brandi Carlile — “Right On Time”
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber — “Anyone”
Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”
Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”
Ariana Grande — “Positions”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco — “Lonely”
BTS — “Butter”
Coldplay — “Higher Power”
Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — Love For Sale
Norah Jones — ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly — A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi — Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson — That’s Life
Dolly Parton — A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber — Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat — Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande — Positions
Olivia Rodrigo — Sour
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack and David Guetta — “Hero”
Ólafur Arnalds — “Loom” Feat. Bonobo
James Blake — “Before”
Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — “Heartbreak”
Caribou — “You Can Do It”
Rüfüs Du Sol — “Alive”
Tiësto — “The Business”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Black Coffee — Subconsciously
Illenium — Fallen Embers
Major Lazer — Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello — Shockwave
Sylvan Esso — Free Love
Ten City — Judgement
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes — “Shore”
Halsey — “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”
Japanese Breakfast — “Jubilee”
Arlo Parks — “Collapsed In Sunbeams”
St. Vincent — “Daddy’s Home”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal — “Double Dealin’”
Rachel Eckroth — “The Garden”
Taylor Eigsti — “Tree Falls”
Steve Gadd Band — “At Blue Note Tokyo”
Mark Lettieri — “Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2”
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC — “Shot in the Dark”
Black Pumas — “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”
Chris Cornell — “Nothing Compares 2 U”
Deftones — “Ohms”
Foo Fighters — “Making a Fire”
Best Metal Performance
Deftones — “Genesis”
Dream Theater — “The Alien”
Gojira — “Amazonia”
Mastodon — “Pushing the Tides”
Rob Zombie — “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)”
Best Rock Song
Weezer — “All My Favorite Songs”
Kings Of Leon — “The Bandit”
Mmmoth Wvh — “Distance”
Paul McCartney — “Find My Way”
Foo Fighters — “Waiting on a War”
Best Rock Album
AC/DC — “Power Up”
Black Pumas — “Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A”
Chris Cornell — “No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1”
Foo Fighters — “Medicine at Midnight”
Paul McCartney — “McCartney III”
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Cardi B — “Up”
J. Cole — “My Life” Feat. 21 Savage and Morray
Drake — “Way 2 Sexy” Feat. Future and Young Thug
Megan Thee Stallion — “Thot Sh*t”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole — “Pride Is The Devil” Feat. Lil Baby
Doja Cat — “Need To Know”
Lil Nas X — “Industry Baby” Feat. Jack Harlow
Tyler The Creator — “Wusyaname” Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign
Kanye West — “Hurricane” Feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
DMX — “Bath Salts” Feat. Jay-Z and Nas
Saweetie — “Best Friend” Feat. Doja Cat
Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Kanye West — “Jail” Feat. Jay-Z
J. Cole — “My Life” Feat. 21 Savage and Morray
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton — Brothers
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej — Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone — Pangaea
Opium Moon — Night + Day
Laura Sullivan — Pieces Of Forever
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Cinema — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue and Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)
Dawn — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney and Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)
Hey What — BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)
Love For Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman and Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – “Lost You”
Justin Bieber f/ Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – “I Need You”
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, & Charlie Bereal – “Bring It on Home”
Leon Bridges & Robert Glasper – “Born Again”
H.E.R. – “Fight for You”
Lucky Dave & Yebba – “How Much Can a Heart Take?”
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – “Damage”
SZA – “Good Days”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington– Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego– Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Jason Isbell – “All I Do Is Drive”
Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”
Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
Brothers Osborne – “Younger Me”
Dan + Shay – “Glad You Exist”
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – “Better Than We Found It”
Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”
Chris Stapleton – “Cold”
Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Sackodougou,” Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
“Kick Those Feet,” Kenny Barron, soloist
“Bigger Than Us,” Jon Batiste, soloist
“Absence,” Terence Blanchard, soloist
“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – Superblue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato – Flor
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
Terence Blanchard f/ the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl – Acoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Live at Birdland! – The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force
For Jimmy – Wes AND Oliver, Christian McBride Big Band
Swirling – Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL – Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror – Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story – Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland – Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency – Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Best Music Video
AC/DC – “Shot in the Dark”
Jon Batiste – “Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get a Kick Out of You”
Justin Bieber f/ Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
Best Music Film
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – American Utopia
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness: Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Summer of Soul (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marias – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Roget Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis C.K.
Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero Fucks Given
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
Beauty in the Silence, Soja
10, Spice
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán – VÉRTIGO
Paula Arenas – MIS AMORES
Ricardo Arjona – HECHO A LA ANTIGUA
Camilo – MIS MANOS
Alex Cuba – MENDÓ
Selena Gomez – REVELACIÓN
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bomba Estéreo – Deja
Diamente Electrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe)
Juanes – Origen
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
Zoe – Sonidos de Karmatica Resonancia
C.Tangana – El Madrileno
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Aida Cuevas – ANTOLOGÍA DE LA MUSICA RANCHERA, VOL. 2
Vicente Fernández – A MIS 80’S
Mon Laferte – SEIS
Natalia Lafourcade – UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II
Christian Nodal – AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – SALSWING!
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico – En Cuarenena
Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraiso
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
Tony Succar – Live in Peru
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
CRUELLA (Various Artists)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Various Artists)
IN THE HEIGHTS (Various Artists)
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…(Various Artists)
RESPECT (Jennifer Hudson)
SCHMIGADOON! EPISODE 1 (Various Artists)
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Andra Day)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Agatha All Along,” WandaVision
“All Eyes on Me,” Inside
“All I Know So Far,” Pink: All I Know So Far
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – “We Win”
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – “Man of Your Word”
CeCe Winans – “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring
Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – “Jireh”