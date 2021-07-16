Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal with Scholastic to Publish Children’s Books [Photos]

Super Bowl quarterback, activist, leader and, now, publisher.

The former NFL star announced that he will be releasing a book titled I Color Myself Different, which is set to drop in April of next year.

The book is based on a childhood memory, specifically the moment when Kap — who was adopted by a white family — completed a portrait using yellow crayons to draw his parents and a brown crayon to sketch himself.

“This story is deeply personal to me and inspired by real events in my life,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

“I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose.”

Kap’s book, he revealed, will be the first of many as he recently signed a deal with Scholastic to publish multiple children’s books that capture minority voices.

“I’m excited for Kaepernick Publishing to be collaborating with Scholastic on books with Black and Brown voices at the forefront,” the activist continued. “I hope that our books will inspire readers to walk through the world with confidence, strength and truth in all they do.”

Kaepernick’s book will mark his start as a children’s author, but he is no stranger to the publishing world. In 2019, the former San Francisco 49er founded his Kaepernick Publishing company, which will release its first book in the fall.

Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons features over 30 essays that discuss issues of police and prison reform.

“This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons & features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics, & cover art by Emory Douglas,” Kaepernick tweeted back in May. “I’m proud to have edited this collection & hope it adds to the chorus of voices calling for a world without & beyond policing & prisons.”

