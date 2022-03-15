Colin Kaepernick Recruits Receivers To Workout With In Hopes Of NFL Return [Video]

Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t given up on returning to pro football.

via: BET

With NFL free agency officially opening Monday (March 14), Colin Kaepernick is trying to get franchises’ attention for a possible return to professional football.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback last played in the NFL in 2016, which is the same year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

On Sunday, Kaep took to Twitter to find prospective receivers to work out with in hopes of an NFL return.

“For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” Kaepernick wrote. “I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 13, 2022

Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett raised his hand in a reply to the former quarterback, who then responded he’d coordinate with him. It’s unclear where or when they’d workout.

Love to you and your brother! I’ll be there tomorrow. I’ll dm you to coordinate. https://t.co/wiJFVPnYD0 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 13, 2022

The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in 2019 in Atlanta, but it turned chaotic and resulted in zero offers from teams.

Colin Kaepernick settled with the league in a collusion lawsuit in 2019 for an undisclosed amount. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said that he would “encourage” a team to sign Kaepernick.

Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!! https://t.co/GRZBaqWEC0 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 15, 2022