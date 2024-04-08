City Girls Appear To Have Beef With Each Other As JT And Yung Miami Trade Shots Online | lovebscott.com

Blame it on the election year, the eclipse, or something else, but the hip-hop world has descended into utter chaos in 2024. First, there was Ice Spice and Latto, then there was Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Kendrick Lamar threw shots at Drake and J. Cole; J. Cole shot back and apologized a few days later. Today, not only did Meek Mill air out his feelings about Wale but now, City Girls JT and Yung Miami are having it out on the timeline.

via: Rap-Up

Today (April 8), Yung Miami called out JT for allegedly throwing subliminal jabs at her. She further accused the rapper of dissing her on solo tracks like “No Bars” and “Sideways.”

Taking to Twitter, Miami wrote, “For you to come on here and try to play [the] victim is crazy! Jatavia, you [have] been sneak-dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS! I haven’t said s**t back to you! You made two whole songs DISSING ME, and I STILL RAPPED your s**t with my chest, and showed love, so what’s the real problem here?”

JT asked, “Which songs was about you?” to which Miami responded with the aforementioned singles. The 31-year-old quote-tweeted: “Oh wow, you’re really losing it! If you thought this, why not speak to me about it? You came on here and said, ‘LOL,’ so [people] can ask you why you wasn’t defending me… ATTENTION seeking as usual.”

JT appeared to be referencing Miami’s “Am I mad? Or Y’ALL mad?” post. A stan account replied, “No, b**ch. You’re PISSED on,” with the second-mentioned artist writing, “LOL.”

Check out the pair’s ongoing feud below.

Over the weekend, social media users similarly called Miami out for not rallying behind JT during her back-and-forth with GloRilla.

When “Sideways” came out in February, listeners speculated that lyrics like “Ridin’ solo and I’m still in a group” and “It’ll never be the same, motherf**k the old days” referenced JT’s friendship with Miami. Meanwhile, the artist appeared to shoot down rumors of the pair breaking up on 2023’s “No Bars”: “Hahahaha, it’s City Girl s**t/ Even when you think it ain’t City Girl s**t.”