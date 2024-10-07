Cissy Houston, Grammy-Winning Gospel Singer and Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dead at 91

BY: Denver Sean Published 2 hours ago

Cissy Houston, beloved soul and gospel singer and mother to Whitney Houston, has died.

She was 91.

via Variety:

Houston, a two-time Grammy winner who sang backup for Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley, passed away at her home earlier this morning in New Jersey, according to her daughter-in-law Pat Houston. Houston, who was surrounded by her family, was under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” shared Pat Houston in a statement to Associated Press. “Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Houston got her start in entertainment as a member of the gospel group Drinkard Four. She later formed the Sweet Inspirations alongside Dee Dee Warwick and Doris Troy, singing backup for Otis Redding, Dustin Springfield and Dionne Warwick.

As a solo musician, she released her debut album “Presenting Cissy Houston” in 1970, followed by a string of record over the years including her latest, 2012’s “Walk on By Faith.” She sang backup for numerous artists on recordings including Bette Middler’s 1972 debut “The Divine Miss M.,” Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” and Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl.”

Houston came from a family of entertainers, including her daughter Whitney Houston and nieces Dionne and Dee Dee Warwick. She was also cousin of opera singer Leontyne Price.

RIP.