Chrisean Rock Gets Dragged For Smoking During Pregnancy On “Crazy In Love” [Photos + Video]

Chrisean Rock is settiing the internet ablaze, because she blazed up while pregnant.

Since announcing that she’s expecting a child with Blueface, Chrisean’s has faced significant criticism for some of her lifestyle choices, specifically smoking. Over the past few months, Chrisean Rock has been spotted smoking weed during her pregnancy and the backlash has undoubtedly piled on. What’s worse is that she hasn’t even attempted to hide it and many of her followers have criticized her on social media.

On the latest episode of Blueface & Chrisean Rock: Crazy In Love, the couple dived into their relationship issues. However, Chrisean’s decision to smoke on camera led to significant backlash. As she and Blueface discussed their ongoing relationship issues, she was spotted openly smoking a blunt while pregnant. Although this isn’t necessarily new information, her decision to light up on national television was deemed irresponsible and immature. Some suggested that this could lead to Child Protection Services to intervene once she gives birth. “People defending chrisean smoking weed while pregnant??? Someone call CPS,” one X user wrote.

Blueface has previously defended Chrisean’s decision to smoke while pregnant, even though it goes against CDC recommendations. “??Marijuana use during pregnancy can be harmful to your baby’s health. The chemicals in marijuana (in particular, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC) pass through your system to your baby and may harm your baby’s development,” the CDC says about smoking cannabis during pregnancy.

Despite this, Blueface stated in March that cannabis won’t have any effect on their unborn child. “Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I’m not bias.” However, the rapper’s also criticized Chrisean Rock for drinking alcohol while pregnant. In several instances, Chrisean Rock’s been spotted with what appears to be alcohol at parties and different industry events.

