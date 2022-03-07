Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Announce Co-Headlining Comedy Tour

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are hitting the road together this summer.

via Complex:

Titled Only Headliners Allowed, the five-date tour will see the two perform consecutive nights at venues across New York and New Jersey. It’ll start at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 21, and conclude with a show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 25. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET, with Live Nation presales kicking off the day before.

“Chris has forever been a mentor of mine and more importantly a brother and a friend to me in this comedy game,” wrote Hart on Instagram upon announcing the tour.

“I can’t wait to make history with him and destroy these markets!!!!!! Buckle up bitcheeeeesssss…..it’s about to go down!” Rock added, “More dates to come.”

Rock’s Ego Death World Tour will be his first major comedy tour in at least five years. That extensive run starts this month in Boston, and will conclude in Los Angeles in November. Rock teased that the tour will see him perform “all new material” that he’s described as “very personal and very funny.”

Last month, Hart also confirmed his own 30-date tour starting in July and running through to October, entitled the Reality Check Tour.

Will you be going?