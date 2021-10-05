Chris Rock Jokes About Being 'Back From The Dead' Weeks After COVID-19 Battle

Chris Rock is back telling jokes after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

via: AceShowbiz

The stand-up comedian made a post-COVID debut at the Blue Note Jazz club and joked about “being back from the dead.”

On Sunday, October 3, the 56-year-old joined fellow comic Dave Chappelle at the opening night of musician Robert Glasper’s “Robtober” residency, according to Page Six. “I’m back from the dead! I had COVID. I had motherf**king COVID. Goddamnit,” he reportedly said.

“It wasn’t quite as hard as being Black, but it was close… that’s why everyone’s trying to avoid it man,” Chris further quipped, before adding, “I think I got it on this Civil Rights movie.” In response to his revelation, Dave replied, “That’s a noble way to get COVID.”

About the pair’s outing, a source told Page Six that they surprised Robert and concertgoers when “they just showed up unannounced, and introduced him.” The insider further shared, “Everyone was cracking up watching them.”

Among those in the audience were Jeffrey Wright, Hill Harper and Talib Kweli. The latter, who was celebrating his birthday allegedly also joined the comedic duo on stage.

After the show, it’s unveiled that Talib, Chris and Dave hung out with Michael Che, Busta Rhymes and Kanye West at The Stand Comedy Club. The group then celebrated Talib’s latest milestone as well as Dave’s new Netflix special.

Sharing a picture from the event was Talib on Instagram. Chris, however, didn’t join the group in the photo. Birthday party was magical… legendary night… thank you @davechappelle @robertglasper @kanyewest #libraseason pic by @candytman.

As for Chris, he went public with his coronavirus 19 diagnosis on September 19. At that time, he urged his fans on Twitter to get COVID-19 vaccine by writing, “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Definitely glad Chris was able to bounce back.