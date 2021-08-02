Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo Joking That She’s Pregnant With Their Baby

Are Lizzo and Chris Evans having a baby? Eh, no.

After Lizzo ‘confirmed’ a rumor she created about being pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby, the actor has responded.

via Complex:

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America,” Lizzo said over the theme for Captain America: The First Avenger.

Lizzo posted a screenshot of Evans’ message, which read, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol.”

Back in April, Lizzo revealed that she drunkenly slid into Evans’ DMs, and the 40-year-old actor responded a day later, writing, “No shame in a drunk DM…God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

Evans may have been referencing the time he posted a screenshot of his camera roll on his Stories, which included his headshot with the caption “Guard That P***y”, and of course, a dick pic. When he finally addressed the photo, Evans told Tamron Hall, “It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches.”

It’s been quite the whirlwind romance for Evans and Lizzo over the last few months, we can’t wait to see what lies ahead with little America on the way.

Watch Lizzo’s video below.

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! ???? ? original sound – lizzo