Chris Cuomo: ‘I Was Going to Kill Everybody and Myself’ After CNN Firing

Chris Cuomo claimed “was going to kill everybody,” including himself when he was fired by CNN.

via Page Six:

The former primetime anchor was canned from the network in late 2021 for advising his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, through a sexual misconduct scandal.

Chris, 52, told former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on his podcast, “Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci,” “I had to accept [my firing] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself. Things can consume you.”

The ousted journalist admitted he “makes a lot of mistakes” and started therapy after being “s–t-canned” by CNN bosses.

“There is damage that is relatable, there is damage that is unrelatable to people that I have to deal with, that I am working on,” he continued.

Chris has since made a TV comeback on NewsNation, but divulged that he’s embarrassed by the tanking viewership numbers on his new show.

The Post reported “Cuomo” saw 147,000 viewers on its debut in October 2022, and his explosive interview with artist Kanye West drew just 129,000 viewers.

Chris’ NewsNation show averaged about 63,000 viewers per night, an abysmal turnout compared to his CNN show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” which averaged over a million viewers a night.

He recalled, “At CNN and I wasn’t set up to be [No. 1]. I wasn’t the big name there, I didn’t have the big team, they didn’t do the advertising about me. But I was still No. 1. Why? Because it was the best show. Because I was giving people what they needed in that moment.”

At NewsNation, however, Chris knows that the audience is “small” and “people don’t want to watch.”

“It’s hard to keep perspective on that because it’s kind of embarrassing,” he lamented before sternly telling The Mooch, “I will never be [No. 1] again.”

“I believe that was taken, I believe wrongly. I will litigate that. I am not going to bitch about it in the press.”

Chris is suing CNN for over $60 million over his ousting. The case is believed to be ongoing.

He said he is also “in litigation” with the publisher of his book, “Deep Denial,” which was canceled after his firing.

His attorney didn’t immediately get back to Page Six.

How unnecessarily dramatic.