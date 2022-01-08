Chris Brown's Alleged Third Baby Mama Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Singer Remains Silent on the Rumors

Chris Brown might now be a father of three.

The singer’s alleged third baby mama, Diamond Brown gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, January 7, 2022.

via The Blast:

The Instagram influencer announced the arrival of her daughter Saturday morning, posting a picture of the baby in a onesie with a name tag detailing information about her birth.

According to the tag, the baby girl was named Lovely Symphani Brown; she was born in the early hours at 4:40 AM. The child weighs 6 pounds 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

In the caption, Diamond expressed her fondness for her first child.

“The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown,” she wrote. “My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy…”

Despite the good news, Chris has remained quiet about the rumors that he is the father of the child.

The two were first linked after Diamond attended the King Of R&B’s 30th birthday party in May 2019. The singer was caught flirting and liking Diamond’s pictures while his second baby mama, Ammika Harris, was pregnant with his second child.

Paparazzi had also spotted the rumored couple multiple times.

Diamond first shared her pregnancy news on September 9, 2021. She posted a photo of herself cradling her belly while on vacation in Hawaii, writing, “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.”

She had been open on social media about her journey as a mommy-to-be since, sharing pictures of herself with the baby bump for months.

As Radar previously reported, Harris is not pleased after learning about Chris’ alleged third baby mama and her pregnancy.

She went as far as blocking anybody who commented on her Instagram page concerning Diamond. Some followers who started to notice her actions warned, “Be careful his second babymama [sic] would literally block you just for commenting.” Another follower said, “She mad and bitter AF,” while a third person wrote, “Ammika’s so pissed.”

If the rumors are true, Lovely Symphani is the singer’s third child. Chris famously welcomed his daughter Royalty in 2015 with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman. He also shares his baby boy, Aeko Carti, with Harris, born in 2019.

Do you think Chris will go the way of Tristan Thompson and confirm he’s the father via Instagram Stories?