Chris Brown Responds To Tinashe Saying She's Embarrassed By Working With Him [Photos]

Chris Brown fired back at Tinashe on Instagram, earlier this week, after the singer remarked that she regrets working with Brown.

Yesterday (Sept. 16), Chris Brown responded to Tinashe’s claim that she is embarrassed by working with him and R. Kelly. In a recent interview, the “2 On” singer recounted her time with RCA and how they pushed her to work with people she did not want to.

Tinashe stated, “Especially when it comes to singles, for example — that song with Chris [Brown]. That was a song that we all wanted to be this big moment, this big single. So I feel like, in their mind, they were like, ‘You need the support.’ He was their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. To me, I was like, ‘Well, this is a pop song. So, I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it.’ That doesn’t compute to me, but I don’t know.”

When Brown caught wind of the clip, he commented on a post saying, “Name five Tinashe songs or die…. Everybody dead.” He continued to claim, “What’s more embarrassing is that she worked with all these people, and not one of us could save her career.”

Chris Brown humbled Tinashe real quick ?

Fans had mixed reactions to the recent debacle. One Twitter user exclaimed, “Tinashe is a waste of a talent. A racially ambiguous, light-skinned woman who can dance and sing and hasn’t surpassed being a C-list celebrity at best. She ought to be happy to have R. Kelly and Chris Brown’s work résumés attached to her. It’s not them, it’s you!”

Tinashe is a waste of a talent. Racially ambiguous light skinned woman who can dance and sing and haven't surpassed being a C list celebrity at best. She oughta be happy to have R. Kelly and Chris Brown work resumes attached to her. Its not them, its you!

While another user claimed, “We can defend Tinashe without acting like Chris Brown isn’t an amazing artist. Saying you can’t name five Chris Brown songs wouldn’t even be enough to convince yourself. And the Tinashe song he’s on is a big bop, too. He has a lot of shortcomings — music is NOT one of them.”

We can defend Tinashe without acting like Chris Brown isn't an amazing artist. Saying you can't name 5 Chris Brown songs wouldn't even be enough to convince yourself. And the Tinashe song he's on, is a big bop too. He has a lot of shortcomings – music is NOT one of them.