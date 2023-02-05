Chris Brown Has a Meltdown After Losing 'Best R&B Album' Grammy to Robert Glasper [Photos]

Chris Brown lost the ‘Best R&B Album’ Grammy award to Robert Glasper and took to Instagram to throw a fit about it.

Robert’s 2022 album Black Radio III won over Chris’ tenth album Breezy (Deluxe), also beating out Mary J. Blige‘s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Lucky Daye‘s Candydrip and PJ Morton‘s Watch the Sun.

“Bro who the f**k is this?” Chris said on his Instagram story alongside a screenshot of Glasper’s Google results.

“Yall playing,” he added. “Who da f**k is this?”

Chris continued his Instagram rant, saying “Ima keep kicking yall a**! Respectfully.”

He again questioned “who the f*ck” Glasper is before declaring that he’ll take up a new instrument in hopes of winning future awards.

“I Gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica,” he wrote.

Take a look:

Chris Brown throws rage fit on Instagram following his #GRAMMYs loss. pic.twitter.com/9zQuYkZCeQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2023

We bet Chris knows who Robert is now!