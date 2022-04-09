Chris Brown Confirms He's a Father of Three, Shares First Photo of Baby Girl Lovely Symphani

Chris Brown has another baby — and another baby mama.

via Complex:

On Friday morning, the 32-year-old entertainer confirmed he and model Diamond Brown had welcomed a baby girl back in January. He revealed the news with an adorable Instagram photo celebrating the child’s three-month birthday.

The picture shows the baby girl, named Lovely Symphani, wearing a red-and-blue Gucci onesie with a matching headband. Diamond shared the same Instagram photo Thursday, along with the caption: “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. ?? HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!”

Brown has a 7-year-old daughter named Royalty with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman; and shares a 2-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris.

Reports of Brown’s third child began circulating at the top of the year, after Diamond announced she had given birth to a girl on Jan. 7.

Prior to Friday, Brown had not shared any photos of his youngest daughter on social media.

The artist spoke about entering fatherhood back in 2015, more than a year after his oldest child was born.

“So I have a co-parenting job that’s pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know,” he told On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning! It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”

Is Chris trying to give Nick Cannon some competition?

