Chris Brown Calls Beyoncé The 'GOAT,' Eyes Collaboration [Video]

Chris Brown’s Breezy hits streaming services on Friday (June 24) and he’s been on a press tour for the first time in years this week.

via: Rap-Up

Chris Brown has worked with everyone from Justin Bieber to Drake, but there’s one artist still on his wish list of collaborators.

During a visit to the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast to promote his new album Breezy, he was asked who he wants to work with and Beyoncé’s name was first to come up.

“Probably Beyoncé, only because of what that would look like, us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it,” he said. “That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list.”

While it hasn’t happened yet, Chris hopes it’s only a matter of time. “I ain’t turning it down, just trying to see when it happen.”

Speaking with Power 106’s LA Leakers, he praised the “Break My Soul” singer. “She the GOAT, man… That’s one thing can nobody debate, she’s the GOAT.”

He also reflected on opening for Queen Bey on the Australian leg of her 2007 “Beyoncé Experience” tour and being in awe of her presence. “I was observing everything. I didn’t want to look like I was being thirsty, none of that. I just was infatuated,” said Chris, who was around 16 or 17 at the time. “Nobody really knew me, but I was like, ‘I’ma make them know me.’”

“I was just taking notes,” he added. “She’s one of the coldest ever, her and [Michael Jackson].”

While he waits on his Beyoncé collab, Chris has a series of big names lined up for his new album Breezy, which drops Friday, including Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and Wizkid.