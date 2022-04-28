Chlöe To Star In Will Packer-Produced Youth Choir Comedy, ‘Praise This’

Chlöe Bailey, the “Grown-ish” star and one half of the pop duo Chloe x Halle, is set to star in a youth choir comedy called “Praise This” at Universal.

Chlöe returns to the big screen to star in the forthcoming comedy, Praise This. The Will Packer-produced, Tina Gordon-directed film is a musical competition comedy revolving around the world of youth choirs, in the same vein as Pitch Perfect. Production begins this June in Atlanta.

The new project falls under Will Packer Productions’ first-look deal with Universal, which has already produced the blockbuster hits, Girls Trip, the Ride Along franchise, and Little. Gordon previously wrote and directed Peeples, the 2013 romantic comedy starring Kerry Washington and Craig Robinson. She is also credited as a screenwriter for 2002’s Drumline.

Previously, Chlöe starred on Freeform’s grown-ish for four seasons. She, along with Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Luka Sabbat, Halle Bailey, and Jordan Buha, all departed the series after the Season 4 finale. Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Black-ish‘s Marcus Scribner will return for season 5.

The Ungodly Hour singer will also appear in the upcoming thriller, The Georgetown Project. Details regarding that film have remained under wraps, but it does star Oscar winner Russell Crowe. She made her feature film debut at the age of just 3, with her role as young Lily in The Fighting Temptations. Adult Lily was played by Beyoncé.

Ahead of her film projects, Chlöe is set to release her debut solo album later this year with influences from Kelis, Kanye West, Imogen Heap, and Donna Summer.

When speaking on her solo LP, she shared that she wrote it during her “lowest moment and was building [herself] back up.” The tracklist has been finalized, but she has remained hush about all of the album details outside of its lead singles, “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me.”

