Chloe Bailey And Gunna Spotted Holding Hands After Denying Romance Rumors [Photo + Video]

Gunna quelled dating rumors after attending an Atlanta Hawks game with Chloe Bailey in 2021, but the rumored couple was spotted holding hands while leaving Crypto.com Arena following the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night (January 4).

via: AceShowbiz

Chloe and Gunna were first seen together in late October when they attended the Atlanta Hawks game. At the time, the two were sitting side-by-side and sharing a table on the courtside at the State Farm Arena.

The rapper responded to the dating rumors on the red carpet of the 2021 American Music Awards in November. “Yeah, we’re not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe,” he said. “But she’s my friend.” He went on gushing about the 23-year-old songstress, “She’s very creative, she’s very talented.”

“We went to the studio after and locked in. …and you will be seeing us more, for sure,” he spilled. When pressed whether any of the songs will appear on his upcoming album “Drip Season 4 Project”, he replied, “We did two songs but I think she might wanna use it for her album, or I might take it for my album but who knows? We’ve definitely got new music coming, for sure. She can have it. She can have whatever she wants.”

Gunna indeed has cooked up something in the studio with Chloe. On Wednesday, one day after his date night with Chloe, he unveiled the tracklist of his upcoming album which features the “Have Mercy” songstress on a track called “You & Me”.

