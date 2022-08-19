‘The Chi’ Renewed For Season 6 By Showtime

Showtime has renewed their hit drama series The Chi for a sixth season. The network has announced that a new season is already on the way while Season 5 is currently airing.

via: Deadline

The Chi has been a digital standout from the start, with its series premiere setting a sign-up record for Showtime in December 2017. Five seasons in, the coming-of-age drama set in the South Side of Chicago remains a strong performer, with Season 5 on pace to set a new record for the series in streaming, growing that audience by over 20% from last season.

Produced entirely in Chicago by 20th Television, The Chi will return for Season 6 in 2023.

In the current fifth season, The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) forge ahead as co-parents, while Tiff moves in with Rob (Iman Shumpert). Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in gaming and Simone (Antonyah Allen), while Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to resolve things with Jemma (Judae’a Brown) and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). New mom Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) works to build her life with baby Ronnie while pursuing her education, while Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) work at rebuilding their union as they support Lynae (Zaria Imani Primer). Jada (Yolonda Ross) assesses her life post-cancer with Suede (Bernard Gilbert) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce), who makes a decision on his future with Dom (La La Anthony). Roselyn’s (Kandi Burruss) new pet project places her at odds with Tracy (Tai Davis). Shaad (Jason Weaver) gets level-up love from Deja (Carolyn Michelle Smith) and takes Bakari (Ahmad Ferguson) under his wing. Meanwhile, with Douda’s (Curtiss Cook) connections and a helping hand from Shaad and Marcus (Joel Steingold), Trig (Luke James) launches a political run to help his city, but at a potential cost to him and his family.

The Season 5 cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, Steven Williams, Rolando Boyce, and Iman Shumpert guest star for season five, along with Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen.

Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by showrunner Justin Hillian, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad Productions, and Jewel Coronel.