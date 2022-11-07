Cher Seems to Address Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors on Twitter [Photos]

Cher doesn’t need to turn back time.

via: Today

Over the weekend, the “Believe” singer addressed rumors regarding her dating life on Twitter.

After being spotted hand in hand with the music executive on Nov. 2, she wrote a series of posts about their budding relationship.

The tweets began on Nov.2, in which the 76-year-old shared an image of Edwards with a caption that simply said “Alexander” alongside a heart emoji.

That was Then,This is now — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

After a curious fan asked the singer if the image was of her “new man,” she responded with a heart-faced emoji.

TODAY reached out to representatives for Cher and Edwards for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Reaction to the singer’s possible relationship on Twitter was largely encouraging on the platform, with many congratulating Cher.

“He better be treating you like the queen you are!” one user wrote in the comments section.