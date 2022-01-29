Cher Gives Thanks to Betty White With Rendition of ‘Golden Girls’ Theme [Video]

The legendary Cher took time to pay tribute to the equally-as-legendary Betty White.

via Complex:

Betty White was a friend to many, and on Monday, NBC is toasting her kindness with Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, a special in honor of the late actor.

Before the special arrives, however, the network decided to share a rendition of the Golden Girls theme from one of White’s many peers: Cher.

The song, “Thank You For Being a Friend,” was originally penned by Andrew Gold in 1978, and later sung by Cynthia Fee for the series which ran from 1985 to 1992. Cher’s rendition, as Entertainment Tonight points out, was delivered in the same stage where the Golden Girls was filmed back in the day.

The special itself is also set to star other notable names and friends of White’s, including President Joe Biden, Valerie Bertinelli, Goldie Hawn, Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Cranston, and others.

But celebrities aren’t the only people honoring White, who passed at age 99 in late December. Just a couple weeks back, the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California announced it would be naming a planned giving program after her, following her years of assistance and donations to the location.

“One thing I especially appreciated about her was that she was keenly interested in the scientific research needed to ensure healthy lives for animals in our homes and in the wild,” Executive Director Julie Packard said. “She had a curious mind and always asked lots of questions about what our team was learning to recover sea otters in the wild. I’m very grateful for her generous support and friendship to our team over so many years.”

Thank you, Betty, for being our friend. The NBC special airs on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the video below.