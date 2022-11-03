Cher, 76, Holds Hands with Amber Rose’s ex Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36 [Photo]

Cher’s got a new man on her arm!

via: Page Six

Cher sparked romance rumors on Wednesday when she was spotted looking cozy with Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The “Believe” singer, 76, was photographed holding hands with the music executive, 36, as they entered celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

At one point, AE was seen delicately kissing Cher’s hand while they were in a car. He also seemed extra attentive when he told her to watch her step as she encountered a curb.

The music icon wore an all-black ensemble consisting of baggy slacks, a belted top, a long, flowing trench coat and boots. She carried a sparkly black sequined backpack in her free hand as her other hand latched on to her date.

AE appeared to have coordinated his outfit with Cher’s, looking sleek in a black leather button-down shirt and matching pants with a black overcoat.

The unlikely duo met up with Tyga for dinner at the trendy restaurant, just days after the “Rack City” rapper, 32, was photographed at Cher’s Malibu mansion.

Tyga showed up to Craig’s looking casual in a gray T-shirt under a navy zip-up sweatshirt, leather pants and a beanie atop his head.

Cher’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

AE previously dated Rose, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son named Slash.

The former couple started dating in 2018 but split after three years together once AE was caught cheating on the model, 39, with several women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” Rose, who also shares 9-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, wrote on her Instagram Stories in 2021. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway.”

AE later owned up to being unfaithful, admitting in an interview that he “got caught” and Rose “just had enough, obviously.”

Cher, for her part, was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She shared son Chaz, 53, with Bono and son Elijah, 46, with Allman.