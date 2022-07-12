‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Must Register As a Sex Offender After Prison

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris has been ordered to register as a sex offender following the end of his 12-year prison sentence for sex crimes involving minors.

In the judgment obtained by Page Six, the former Navarro cheerleader will also be required to participate in a sex offender treatment program and cannot come in contact with any of the minors involved in the case.

Additionally, Harris, 22, has to sign up for a mental health treatment program and take any medications prescribed.

Last week, the Netflix star was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

During his sentencing, he told the court he regretted his decisions and apologized to the victims.

He added, “I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone.”

Harris was arrested back in September 2020after the FBI raided his Naperville, Ill. home and charged him with producing child pornography. He had also allegedly solicited sex from minorsat cheerleading competitions and coerced teen boys to send him inappropriate pictures.

In February 2022, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting one boy, 15, and paying another, 17, to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

The popular Netflix show followed the Navarro College cheerleading squad’s journey to competitions and even addressed Harris’ arrest in the second season.

Cheer coach Monica Aldama said in the show that Harris wrote her a letter expressing his desire to become a motivational speaker.

“I want to be supportive,” Almada explained, “Yet I’m so disappointed…I have all these emotions that are just fighting each other.”

