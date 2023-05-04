Cheap Shot: Ex-Hockey Pro P.K. Subban Slammed for ‘Fatphobic’ Lizzo Joke [Video]

Former hockey star P.K. Subban is facing backlash after making an unnecessary and “fatphobic” comment about Lizzo’s weight during a live broadcast on ESPN.

The cruel on-air joke occurred during the network’s breakdown of Toronto’s lackluster loss to Florida in Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Fresh off beating the defending conference champion Lightning and advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2004, the Maple Leafs lost to the Panthers, 4-2, on home ice Tuesday night.

During the ESPN crew’s postgame analysis, host John Buccigross made reference to the fact that Toronto should “pack a lunch” after their uninspiring loss in an attempt to have more energy ahead of Thursday’s pivotal Game 2.

While agreeing with Buccigross’s sentiment, the 2013 Norris Trophy winner crossed a line when he made a crude joke in reference to plus-size rapper and actress Lizzo.

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” said the former 13-year NHL veteran Subban.

“Maybe they need to pack a @lizzo sized lunch” a PK Subban ? Will there be blow back ? I say yes! pic.twitter.com/JTuDjFWCE0 — Chris Mancuso (@SeltzerKing_) May 3, 2023

Subban’s insult has resulted in immediate demands for an apology from the former NHL defenseman. So far, neither the former NHL All-Star nor ESPN have commented on the remark.

A number of NHL fans and observers didn’t appreciate the comment.

“Lizzo sized lunch”. Gross comment by PK Subban @espn — Allison (@AlleyDalley) May 3, 2023

Sis Pk Subban really just say “Lizzo sized lunch?” That’s… not acceptable. That’s fatphobic. — Maya ? (@OstrowskiMaya) May 3, 2023

PK Subban fat-shamed Lizzo. Typical Subban clown move. He's just horrible on ESPN. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) May 3, 2023

My dad on Subban's Lizzo comment last night. "Subban took cheap shots all through his hockey career. Why did anyone think he'd stop after he retired?" — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) May 3, 2023