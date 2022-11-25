Charles Barkley Says He Has Not Spoken To Michael Jordan In Nearly A Decade

When Charles Barkley graced the hardwood for 16 NBA seasons, the 11-time All-Star never hesitated to speak his mind.

via: BET

During a Nov. 21 appearance on Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Barkley revealed he has not spoken to Michael Jordan, who was once his close friend, in almost ten years.

When asked if his outspokenness ever impacted personal relationships, Barkley explained, “I think probably, me and Michael [Jordan] were best friends, that’s probably the most prominent thing… Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you. And I try to surround myself with people like, hey, if I’m screwing up, please tell me.”

He continued, “And Michael got offended about something I said about him. And we haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years. And he was my best friend at the time. And I love the dude like a brother and we’re both stubborn and we haven’t talked.”

Barkley did not reveal exactly what was said that severed the friendship. However, he did say the legendary Julius “Dr. J” Erving attempted to advise him early in his career with the Philadelphia 76ers on how to deal with the media. The hall of famer opted to speak his mind, “So the first six months, I wanted everybody to like me. And then I realized it doesn’t matter what I say. Half the people are going to like it and half the people are going to hate it. And it was a shock to my system. He said, ‘Well, you got to make the uncomfortable decision to always tell the truth. You’re gonna piss a lot of people off, but at least you’ll be authentic.’ So from my third year on to now I say, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t think I’m right all the time, but I’m gonna give my honest opinion and just live with the ramifications.'”

Being himself has worked for Barkley; last month, he signed a 10-year deal with TNT that was reportedly nine figures.