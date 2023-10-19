  1. Home
  2. News

Celebrity Lash Expert Dionne Phillips Talks Personal Breast Cancer Battle and Helping Women Get a New 'Lash' on Life [Video]

October 19, 2023 6:52 PM PST

Celebrity lash expert Dionne Phillips spoke with California Live’s Danielle Nottingham and opened up about her personal battle with breast cancer and how it inspired her to give back to women who may be dealing with health issues of their own.

Watch below as they walk through the D’Lashes Lash and Wellness Spa, a healing space Dionne built during her treatment that offers special services like ‘survivor lashes’ & lymphatic therapy for women battling breast cancer, and hear a little more about Dionne’s journey.

Share This Post

Tags:D'LashesDionne Phillips