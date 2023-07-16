CBS Meteorologist Elise Finch Dead at 51, Network Pays Tribute

Elise Finch, a longtime meteorologist for CBS New York, has died.

She was 51.

The news was announced on the network on Sunday night (July 16), hours after she died that day at a local hospital in New York.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Elise, whose full name was Elise Dione Finch Henriques, joined the WCBS team back in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist and she stayed with the network for 16 years. She was most recently on the morning news show and joined the 9am newscast last September.

CBS said, “Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS.”

So sad. RIP.