Did You Catch It? DoorDash Glitch Results in Hundreds of People Ordering Free Food, Liquor, and More

A recent glitch on the DoorDash app resulted in hundreds of people ordering free food, alcohol, and other items.

via Complex:

As reported by the New York Post, hundreds of DoorDash customers took to social media on Thursday to show off their free orders, which stemmed from a payment processing issue that allowed users to order without verifying a form of payment.

The glitch resulted in countless people taking to social media to shed light on the issue, while some posted receipts of their extravagant deliveries, which included orders of expensive items such as Casamigos Reposado and Don Julio Reposado worth $1,673.73 and $1,949.70, respectively.

A spokesperson for DoorDash told the New York Post that the company is “actively canceling fraudulent orders.

“On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time,” the spokesperson explained. “We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue.”

They added, “We’re actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received.”

Damn. Why didn’t anyone tell us before it was too late?

Me on the phone with the police snitching on y’all just cause I missed the glitch #doordash #Trending pic.twitter.com/ycOVcOivvm — Jay? (@jaylyn2u) July 8, 2022

doordash was all free cuz of a glitch and mfs went crazy LMAOO pic.twitter.com/GOrq4EHrvj — Spac? ?? (@sadcrib) July 8, 2022

Ain’t gone be a wing left in Chicago with this DoorDash glitch going on ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/ghqIyF2Ktj — Follow Da Realest (@Cameron_773) July 8, 2022