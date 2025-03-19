Cassie Responds to Kanye West’s Tweets Defending Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Cassie’s weighing in on Kanye West’s recent pro-Diddy posts … signaling the rapper should just keep his mouth shut about the whole situation.

Cassie, 38, reshared The Shade Room’s post via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 19, which included a pic of Playboi Carti. The post featured a screenshot from Carti’s X account, which read, “YE STFU.” (West, 47, legally changed his name to Ye in 2021.)

Advertisement

Cassie’s upload comes one day after West went on an X rant and name-dropped her. “HOW EVERY N—- YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF,” Ye wrote on Tuesday, March 18, per Vibe. “SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF?”

He continued, “CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME.”

Cassie made headlines in November 2023 when she filed a lawsuit against Diddy, 55, claiming he abused her while they were together. He denied all allegations before settling the case the next day.

Diddy is currently in jail awaiting trial following his September 2024 arrest on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied all allegations against him.

Advertisement

West’s latest posts come after he teased a song with Diddy featuring his daughter North, 11, and claimed that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, attempted to stop him from releasing the track.

He shared since-deleted screenshots of Kardashian’s alleged messages. (West and Kardashian, 44, are also parents of sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, and daughter Chicago, 7.)

“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kardashian allegedly wrote. “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

West went on to slam Carti for leaving him off his new album, Music. In Carti’s new song “Fine S—,” he mentioned Kardashian’s Skims brand. Kardashian went on to share her appreciation for the song in a Monday, March 17, Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the lyric, which read: “I bought that ho a lot of clothes, but she love her Skims.”

Advertisement

Carti went on to repost Kardashian’s Story with the comment, “@kimkardashian TELL MY NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG.”

In a series of Tuesday X posts, West called out Carti for mentioning North.

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI,” he began. “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER I DONT [GIVE] A F— ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY S— AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A F— WHAT NO COMMENTS THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”

In another X post, West wrote, “HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS.”

Advertisement

West claimed he wouldn’t have addressed being left off Music if Carti hadn’t mentioned North.

“I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT [NOT] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM,” West continued. “HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME.”

So far, Carti’s only response has been the tweet Cassie reshared on Wednesday.

via: US Weekly

Advertisement