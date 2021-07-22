Cassidy Pulls Out Receipts On How Many Times Tory Lanez Stole His Bars [Photo + Video]

Tory Lanez recently stopped by Hot 97 to deliver a five-minute freestyle over Cassidy’s classic “I’m a Hustla,” but the man behind the original song couldn’t help but notice some similarities to one of his old freestyles. And it wasn’t the first instance, either.

via: Hot97

Tory may have been a crowd favorite after the freestyle was released, but Cassidy may think otherwise. The battle rapper took to his social media to call out Tory Lanez for stealing some of his bars, dating back to his freestyle in the early 2000s.

Sharing a video of the freestyles side by side, Cassidy writes via Instagram, “I’m @torylanez favorite rapper #RNS Ain’t no denying that [eyeball #GoatGang [goat emoji] Show me the respect I deserve &#LetsGetToThisChicken [money emoji] #BARSisBack #DaEnergy [lightning emoji].”

Watch Tory’s Funk Flex Freestyle below.

Tory Lanez later responded to Cassidy by calling him one of his favorite rappers and saying he gave credit in both freestyles.

“U are one of my favorite raappers Cass ….. what’s the problem?” he said. “I guess this is what happens when u try to pay homage ….. the first freestyle I shouted ya name out becuz u did inspire me. The second one I went on YOUR beat. Shit is sad how U old n-ggas be mad at the young n-ggas for not showing love then when we do … we get responses like this.”

